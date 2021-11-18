Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 57.8% in October

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the October 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

NYSE ADEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,683. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.