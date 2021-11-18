Adrian Marsh Buys 25,000 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($64,998.69).

LON:WG opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.93. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 194.51 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

