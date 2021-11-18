Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ ADN traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,491. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 777,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

