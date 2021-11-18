Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa Sells 50,000 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 1,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,038. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

