AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

AECOM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 16,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

