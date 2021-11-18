Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

