Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of AVTE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

