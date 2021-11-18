Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 154,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,042. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

