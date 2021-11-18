Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.73.

AKAM stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,118 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

