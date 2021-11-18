AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.