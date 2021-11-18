Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report sales of $224.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.72 million. Albany International reported sales of $226.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $912.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $998.08 million, with estimates ranging from $987.94 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

