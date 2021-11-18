Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

TSE:AQN opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.51 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

