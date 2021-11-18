Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $16.85

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.24. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,358 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $693.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

