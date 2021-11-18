Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $16.85

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.24. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,358 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $693.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
