Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. Alkermes has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 599.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 135.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.