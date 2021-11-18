AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of AB stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

