Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,972.11. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,840.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,646.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

