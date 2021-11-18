Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 14,498 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.
- On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.
- On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.92 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
