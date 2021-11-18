Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 14,498 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.92 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.