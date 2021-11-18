AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) Insider Acquires £52,800 in Stock

AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) insider Sarah Gow bought 40,000 shares of AltShares Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($68,983.54).

AltShares Trust stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. AltShares Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 360.08 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £653.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99.

