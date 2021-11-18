Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 10,453 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,453 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

