Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

