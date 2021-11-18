Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.