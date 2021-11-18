Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,204 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.