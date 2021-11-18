Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

