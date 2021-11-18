Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,541,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 432.55 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

