Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 6,851 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $9,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $534,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $461,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $310,946,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

TSP stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

