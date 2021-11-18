Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 712 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AMZN opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3,393.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

