Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Ambarella worth $21,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

