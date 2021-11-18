Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 870,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

