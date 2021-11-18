América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “America Movil aims for holistic growth through the development of existing businesses and strategic acquisitions across the world. Growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts, and launch of the latest technologies are tailwinds. It is seeking to develop viable alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value. America Movil and Liberty Latin America have collaborated to merge their respective Chilean business operations — Claro Chile and VTR — in a 50:50 joint venture. However, aggressive promotional strategy to increase foothold in the smartphone market through discounts and subsidized offers tends to lower margins, thereby hurting its profitability. Stiff competition and massive customer churn due to strict switching policy are concerns. A debt-laden balance sheet is another major headwind.”

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

AMX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on América Móvil (AMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.