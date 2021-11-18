American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

AAL opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

