American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $11.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.71 billion and the highest is $11.76 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $48.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

NYSE:AXP opened at $179.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54. American Express has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in American Express by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

