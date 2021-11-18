American National Bank Buys 3,648 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American National Bank lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 32,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

