American National Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 147,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

