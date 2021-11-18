American National Bank Has $9.24 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.97. 50,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,193. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

