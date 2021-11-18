American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,678,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $236.16. 8,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

