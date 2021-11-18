America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.39. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $768.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

