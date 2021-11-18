America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $806.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $13,030,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

