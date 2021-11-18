Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

USA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.84.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$172.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.61.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

