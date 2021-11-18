Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 80,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,503. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

