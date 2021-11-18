Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $583,750.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

