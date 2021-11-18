Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

