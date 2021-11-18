Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $200.02 million and $7.46 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 334,086,062 coins and its circulating supply is 260,868,580 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

