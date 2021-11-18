Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 979,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,494. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

