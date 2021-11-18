Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.46 Million

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $501.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.56 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $521.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. 6,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 26.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

