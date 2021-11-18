Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

