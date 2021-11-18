Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,690.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

