Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.