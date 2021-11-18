Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.14. Dana posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dana by 120.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 3,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. Dana has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

