Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $532.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

