Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post sales of $121.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the lowest is $119.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 665,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

